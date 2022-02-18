Falkirk fundraisers preparing for Rickshaw Run to raise funds for Alzheimer's and Aberlour

The retired engineer from Carronshore will be travelling to Sri Lanka with John Henderson, of Larbert, and Bill Cook, from Stirling where they will take part in the famous Rickshaw Run.

Their previous attempts to raise much-needed cash for worthy causes in the last two years were impacted by the pandemic.

However, the three have previously raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity and are determined that this time they will complete their challenge.

Taking part in the Rickshaw run 2022 next month are, left to right, John Henderson, George Rigby and Bill Cook

George, 69, had planned to take part in a gruelling 18-day Sahara desert crossing in 2020 covering the 4000 miles in “an old banger”.

His plans ground to a halt, however, before he’d even left his Carronshore home as the world was gripped by coronavirus.

Meanwhile, John from Stenhousemuir and Bill from Stirling had their own plans to try the Rickshaw Run thwarted when it was cancelled in 2020 and again last year.

One of the rickshaws which the team will be using for the Rickshaw Run, Sri Lanka

But in a few weeks time the trio are heading to South Asia to cover the 650km route through the mountains and along the coast in a three-wheeled vehicle that they won’t see until they arrive in Sri Lanka.

Both John and Bill are raising money for Aberlour Child Care, a charity George has previously supported.

However, this time around he is fundraising for Alzheimer's Research UK, having lost his dad, Ernest Rigby, and sister, Doreen McLay, to the condition.

The trio have already raised cash for the Cool Earth charity which protects the rainforests as part of their entry requirements for the Rickshaw Run.

Earlier this month George and John held an event in the Howgate Shopping Centre where they received £289 in donations from CDS given to their cause by Alloa Bowmar Pipe Band.

Meanwhile, George’s JustGiving page is now at £1296 – and he hopes to reach £5000 by the start of the run on March 20.

He said: “This is going to be my final big charity challenge and for that reason, I’m hoping to raise as much as possible for this very worthwhile cause.”

