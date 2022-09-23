Falkirk frog project spawns awards interest

The project, which stretches across Falkirk, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, Fife, Glasgow and Renfrewshire is now in the running for the Youth and Education title in the prestigious national awards.

The Froglife Scottish Green Pathways project works with vulnerable and disadvantaged young people to help them improve their local green spaces for wildlife through

practical and educational outdoor learning sessions.

The Froglife project is hopping to win a major award

Louise Smith, project development officer, said: “We are honoured to have been shortlisted in the Youth and Education category at the RSPB’s Nature of Scotland Awards this year.

“We work with groups or individuals during a range of one-off or longer term projects to improve young peoples confidence, social skills and positive behaviour as well as their knowledge and appreciation of wildlife, especially amphibians and reptiles, and their transferable skills through practical and educational projects such as pond creation and building bog gardens and hibernaculum.

"We are proud of every young person we have worked with since the project began in 2017 and of all the improvements to local greenspaces we’ve been able to help them make during that time.

"It’s amazing to be able to showcase this through these awards.”

Finalists will gather at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre in November to enjoy a night of celebration, where the winners of all 10 categories will be announced.

Anne McCall, director of RSPB Scotland, said: “Chairing the judging panel for the Nature of Scotland Awards is easily one of the best jobs I get to do as part of my role as cirector of RSPB Scotland.

“I am so inspired by the number of new, exciting projects we hear about each year, working hard to conserve Scotland’s important habitats and wildlife. The judging process seems to get harder and harder every year.

"My fellow judges and I would like to thank everyone who took the time to apply and we look forward to meeting and celebrating with everyone from the conservation community at the ceremony in November.”