Falkirk folk asked to reveal their feelings for their local heritage
HES aims to encourage people to share their perspectives and help shape how heritage is recognised and looked after in the future, stating Scotland’s historic environment belongs to us all – from stone circles and high streets to tenements and schools.
It may also be the local park, the venue where people saw the best gig they have ever been to, or simply the place they picture when they think of home.
HES believes heritage makes communities special and everything people inherit from the past shapes who we are today as well as influencing our future.
"I’d love to hear about the places that matter most to you," said Elly McCrone, director of heritage at HES. “We’d like to understand what you’d like to see protected and how you’d like those places to be looked after so that we can ensure that our heritage continues to enrich our lives for generations to come."
In-person events are planned around Scotland, where participants will have the chance to share the places they value, and their views on how they should be recognised and looked after in the future.
The public are also being invited to take part in a national survey, open until December 7, to share what heritage means to them. This is the main way to get involved and help shape the future of Scotland’s historic environment.
Visit the website for more information.