Falkirk flat development gets the green light
Casa Homes (Scotland) Ltd lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on February 4 to construct eight two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom house at Underwood Court, in Maggie Wood’s Loan, Falkirk.
By James Trimble
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 8:44 am
Council officers, using delegated powers, granted permission for the plans on Tuesday, September 6.
A similar application lodged by the firm was withdrawn on September 24 last year.
The location of the site lies to the east on Maggie Woods Loan and south of Westburn Avenue and is within the grounds of two storey property Underwood Court.