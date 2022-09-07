Falkirk high schools helping to battle climate change

Launched in 2020, Fuel Change is a social enterprise movement focused on creating a carbon-neutral future for the next generation, designed by the next generation, through skills development.

Falkirk High and St. Mungo’s are two of seven fore-runner schools across Scotland that are participating in the Challenge for Education programme, an SCQF 6-level qualification that challenges students to come up with solutions to real-world sustainability dilemmas that are set by industry.

Forth Ports, Aecom, SSE, Bam Nuttall, IGS and Visit Scotland have set challenges for high school pupils across the country, developing the students’ skills and confidence in research, communication, and teamwork.

St Mungo's High School is taking part in the Fuel Change initiative

From its base in Falkirk, Fuel Change has ambitions to roll out the Challenge for Education Programme to every school and college in Scotland.

Anna Bell, programme coordinator at Fuel Change, said: “We are delighted to be working with Falkirk High and St. Mungo’s to deliver the Challenge for Education this year.

"The schools’ participation makes them real trailblazers in climate education, allowing the students to expand their knowledge of vital climate issues and enhance skills that are key assets for prospective future employers when coming up with creative solutions.

"The Challenge for Education programme is a win-win. Fuel Change’s mission is to engage the next generation workforce to drive a positive transition to net zero. We are excited to work with the brilliant young minds at Falkirk High and St. Mungo’s and to see what solutions they come up with.”

Faculty head of subjects at St Mungo’s High School Michelle McMullan said: “We believe the programme will offer so many benefits for our young people, especially as they prepare to move beyond school and we look forward to working with Fuel Change to unleash their potential.”