Falkirk fire crews plant for tree Queen's jubilee

From Drumnadrochit in Highland to Kilmarnock in Ayrshire, 17 Scottish Fire and Rescue station gardens were chosen as suitable locations to plant a cherry tree as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

Deputy Chief Officer Ross Haggart said: “We are delighted to play a part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Cherry trees have been planted at fire stations the length and breadth of Scotland and these will be a lasting tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.

Crew members at Falkirk fire station with the cherry tree they planted for the Queen's jubilee

"Many of our staff over the years have experienced the real honour of receiving The Queen’s Fire Service Medal, therefore it's very fitting for our service to mark this special occasion.

“These striking trees not only enhance our garden spaces, but demonstrate the service’s commitment to protect the environment.”