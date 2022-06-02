Falkirk cafe gathering marks Dementia Awareness Week

The group, which meets up every Thursday between 10am and noon at the Grahams Road venue, includes John “Stevie” Stevenson, who sadly lost his wife Helen to dementia in May last year.

As well as the weekly Falkirk Cafe, Alzheimer Scotland runs a variety of different groups for people living with dementia, and their family and friends – everything from weekly Musical Memories events to weekly walking groups.

Alzheimers Scotland marked Dementia Awareness Week with a meeting of its Falkirk Cafe group who gather every Thursday at Central Park

They also run a gardening club, a physical activity group in partnership with Westquarter and Redding Cricket Club, a “That Friday Feeling” a fun group that uses

quizzes to reminiscence on a variety of topics and Brain Gym, which uses a mix of physical and mental activities to stimulate, orientate and engage participants in

meaningful conversations and reminiscence.