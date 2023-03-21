Falkirk FC and Rotary Club raise cash for Turkey earthquake victims
Generous football fans helped raise over £1100 for victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.
Falkirk Football Club partnered with The Rotary Club of Falkirk at last week’s Scottish Cup quarter final game to raise cash for the earthquake victims.
Bairns supporters and those from opponents Ayr United made donations prior to kick off and at half time. The bucket collection raised £1108.91 and, once augmented by Gift Aid, the total should be in excess of £1300.
The club and Rotary members want to thank everyone who gave so generously on a landmark night as the club booked their spot in the cup semi final at Hampden next month.
At the Rotary Club's annual dinner in February a raffle raised £745 for the same cause which will be added to the fund and will be donated to the Rotary Disaster Recovery Trust Appeal which responds to the need for financial assistance and support following major disasters throughout the world.