Falkirk Football Club partnered with The Rotary Club of Falkirk at last week’s Scottish Cup quarter final game to raise cash for the earthquake victims.

Bairns supporters and those from opponents Ayr United made donations prior to kick off and at half time. The bucket collection raised £1108.91 and, once augmented by Gift Aid, the total should be in excess of £1300.

The club and Rotary members want to thank everyone who gave so generously on a landmark night as the club booked their spot in the cup semi final at Hampden next month.

Partnership between Falkirk Football Club and The Rotary Club of Falkirk. Pictured: David Wheeler, President elect Rotary Club of Falkirk; Jamie Swinney, CEO Falkirk Football Club and Rabie El-Matari, newest member of Rotary Club of Falkirk.