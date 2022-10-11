Kevin Beattie (52), from Carron, and son Ryan (25) have now returned safe and sound after scaling the 5895 metre tall mountain – which is's the equivalent of almost 200 Kelpies stacked on top of each other.

Kevin said: “It’s very hard to describe. Ryan and myself are fit and we trained for this and prepared for the physical aspect of if, but the emotional side of the trek was something we didn’t prepare for – when you’re sleeping in a tent in the pitch dark on the side of a mountain.

“We had to bounce off each other for support. It was tough going but it really was a once in a lifetime experience and a euphoric moment when we reached the peak. Ryan and I were talking about it the other day and you still have to pinch yourself to remember it actually happened.”

Ryan and Kevin at the top of Kilimanjaro

Back in 2018 Kevin lost his mum Jane Campbell to cancer at the age of 89.

This sad event proved to be the inspiration behind four years of fundraising which has now seen the dedicated band of family and friends coin in almost £40,000 for the Denny hospice, which needs to raise over £14,632 every day to keep its vital palliative care services running.

Kevin and Ryan trained hard to prepare for the challenge, climbing up Scotland’s many Munros and eveb going through to Glasgow University to use their sports science oxygen chamber to let them get an indication of what it would be like at Kilimanjaro’s altitude.

Ryan and Kevin during their Kilimanjaro challenge

Kevin’s wife of 28 years Annemarie kept the home fires burning with younger son Kieran (19) while the intrepid trekkers were in Africa on their 10-day challenge.

Kevin said: "Everything we are doing is in my mum’s memory and we will do everything we can as a family to support Strathcarron. We have now raised £21,779 with

the Kilimanjaro trek and money is still coming in. We want to thank everyone who has donated.”

Visit the website to donate or get more information.

Ryan and Kevin reach the summit of Kilimanjaro