Falkirk family's Christmas lights help coin in cash for Sensory Centre

Gordon and Pamela Miller, who now stay in Kershill Circle, Falkirk, have been putting on a real show in the run up to Christmas for the last eight years and have been collecting cash for good causes along the way.

Last year the family raised £650 for Stenhousemuir-based Falkirk Autistic Bairns charity and this year they are well on their way to collecting just as much for Camelon’s Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

Pamela and Gordon Miller outside their home in Kersehill Circle and the Christmas lights display that is helping raise funds for Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

This lighting up for charity tradition began when the Millers’ daughter Rebecca (11) was diagnosed with type one diabetes.

Gordon Miller said: “We started doing the lights eight years ago, initially to cheer Rebecca up. Then we thought we could raise awareness for diabetes with the lights and after that we started looking at helping other charities.

"We have four children and to us Christmas is all about children, so we tend to look for local charities who help children – charities that might not get so much attention and people tend to forget about.”

Gordon says the collection is going well for the centre, even though the Christmas lights display has moved to a new location.

"We moved house 16 months ago and now people are starting to realise the display is still on, just 100 yards down the road,” he laughed.

