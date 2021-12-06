Christmas shortages warning for Falkirk area's Tesco stores

Unite members, including warehouse staff and HGV drivers, based at Tesco’s Livingston Distribution Depot – which provides stock to all Tesco stores in Scotland – have voted for strike action as a result of the supermarket giant's four per cent pay offer, which the union says is well below the current retail price index (RPI) inflation rate of six per cent.

Unite members are due to walk out on Monday, December 20 and will not return before Christmas.

The union stated the workforce is “particularly angry” Tesco is offering a real terms pay cut while the supermarket giant is projecting an operating profit of £2.6 billion for the current financial year.

The strikes could affect supplies to Tesco stores in the Falkirk area

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Tesco is a multi-billion pounds profitable company built on the back of our members. We are talking about the UK’s largest and wealthiest retailer, and the best they offer their workers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during the pandemic is a real-terms pay cut.

"Unite always prioritises the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and it will be giving its full support to our members based in Livingston until this dispute is resolved.”

Unite Regional Officer Willie Thomson added: “It’s time Tesco rewarded its exceptionally hard working and loyal workforce in distribution. The workers have kept us fed throughout this pandemic and after contributing to the exceptional profits of Tesco they fully deserve a significant pay rise."

