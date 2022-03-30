Falkirk families urged to saddle up for Marie Curie cycle

Starting from Finnieston, Glasgow on June 5, the Marie Curie Summer Cycle offers a choice of three distances – 10 miles, 20 miles or 40 miles – with each route taking in some beautiful Scottish countryside and suitable for all the family, no matter their cycling abilities..

Each cyclist will receive a Marie Curie t-shirt, be cheered along the route and awarded with a medal.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk families are being urged to take part in the Mari Curie Summer Cycle

The aim is that each participant raises a minimum of £50 each, which will help the charity continue providing care and support to terminally ill people and their loved ones across Scotland.

Last year the charity cared for over 9000 people across Scotland, in their own homes and at it’s two Scottish hospices.

Visit the website for more information on how to sign up.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.