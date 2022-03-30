Falkirk families urged to saddle up for Marie Curie cycle
Cyclists young and old are being asked to take part in fundraising pedal to help raise funds for a vital cancer charity.
Starting from Finnieston, Glasgow on June 5, the Marie Curie Summer Cycle offers a choice of three distances – 10 miles, 20 miles or 40 miles – with each route taking in some beautiful Scottish countryside and suitable for all the family, no matter their cycling abilities..
Each cyclist will receive a Marie Curie t-shirt, be cheered along the route and awarded with a medal.
The aim is that each participant raises a minimum of £50 each, which will help the charity continue providing care and support to terminally ill people and their loved ones across Scotland.
Last year the charity cared for over 9000 people across Scotland, in their own homes and at it’s two Scottish hospices.
Visit the website for more information on how to sign up.