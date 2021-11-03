Falkirk district groups secure £200,000 of Lottery funding

A total of £200,00 went to Transform Forth Valley to allow it to continue its ‘Time 4 You’ service, supporting children and young people affected by substance abuse by a parent or sibling, for the next two years.

Diane Cairns, service manager, said: “This funding will allow us to continue to deliver compassionate, flexible and therapeutic interventions to children, young people and families impacted by substance abuse right across the Forth Valley area.

“It will also allow us to offer an early intervention outreach service, which will bridge an identified gap in services.

Camelon Juniors secured funding to improve its facilities.

“This work is so important as it will assist in the early identification of need and support for vulnerable families, uncovering hidden harm and addressing the impact of adversities experienced, allowing children, young people and families to heal from their past or present traumas at the earliest possible juncture, allowing them to thrive and resulting in better future outcomes.”

Camelon Juniors got £10,000 to convert four portacabins at their grounds into accessible spaces that will be used by the club as well as other local groups.

Three will be joined together to form one large community space, with options for a community gym to be created.

The club will also be able to build a ramp and lay a path outside so the facility can be accessed by people with disabilities.

And Sahells got £9700 to deliver events and activities for the women it supports.

