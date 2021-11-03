COP26: Falkirk singer Calum teams up with Jeremy Corbyn for climate gigs

Calum (27) has toured all over the UK and Europe – pre and post COVID-19 – and on Tuesday, November 9 he will be performing in the Southside Community Centre at the In Conversation with Jeremy Corbyn event, where the former Labour leader will be talking about climate justice and COP26 among other things.

Always busy, Calum will then hot foot it from the east to the west side of the country for a show – again featuring Mr Corbyn – on Wednesday, November 10, at Websters Theatre in Glasgow entitled Towards Net Zero.

Influenced by Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Dick Gaughan, Billy Bragg, and Phil Ochs, Calum not only performs to the masses his music, he also looks to support a number of causes and organisations both home and abroad through his work.

Falkirk singer songwriter Calum Baird has a new single

Calum will no doubt be performing his new song Für Ewig – which means “forever” – at his two COP26 gigs before it is due to be released as a single on Friday, November 26.

“Für Ewig is influenced by the folk music styles of musicians like Phil Ochs,” said Calum. “The track also incorporates contemporary folk-pop/folk-rock styles which gives the song a more complete sound.

"I wrote and recorded this single myself in my home studio – continuing a process of learning I started when I was putting my EP, A View From the Notebooks, together. The final production was mixed by Berlin-based musician, songwriter and producer, Tobias Thiele, at Whitelake Studio in Berlin.

"This song is for anyone and everyone trying to get a toehold in a world that is fast-paced and ever changing.”

Calum plans to keep up his busy schedule in 2022, recording and releasing new music and performing at an in-person launch of the film Exiles – which he created the soundtrack for – in February at Webster’s Theatre in Glasgow and will also be performing at the Edinburgh May Day festival at the Pleasance Theatre in May.

Visit [email protected] for more information.

