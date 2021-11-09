New Grangemouth restaurant gets go ahead

Planners granted permission on November 5 for Falkirk’s Redan Property Investments to change the use of the former Cashino premises at 1 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth – which is nearby Chinese takeaway Hongs – into a restaurant with an ancillary hot food takeaway.

The planning documents attached to the application state: “The site is currently a ‘Cashino’, however, the unit has been vacant for some time. The neighbouring unit operates as a take away and to the south a Class 2 currently operating as a betting officer – however, this unit recently achieved planning permission for a Class 3 café/restaurant.

“The unit extends to 144 square metres. A flue is proposed and will be routed through an existing lightwell existing to the roof. There are no external alterations required to facilitate the flue.

"Externally, the proposals will replace the existing door, to the proposed hot food takeaway element, with a PPC aluminium glazed door with glazed fanlight and PPC aluminium louvres to match the existing style.

“The current proposal will result in the reuse of a currently vacant unit. The use as a restaurant/café with ancillary hot food take away is wholly consistent with the town centre location.

"The unit is at ground floor level on a prominent corner site and therefore the reuse will assist in providing a welcoming and active street frontage. The reuse of this currently vacant unit will assist in ensuring Grangemouth town centre is welcoming to residents and visitors.”

