Falkirk Council websites offline
The local authority’s Falkirk Council and My Falkirk websites will be offline until Tuesday, September 13 to allow essential maintenance to take place.
It means all Falkirk Council online services – such as Pay your Council Tax, Report a Missed Bin etc – will be unavailable during the downtime.
And the council’s contact centre will be unable to take payments, log requests or reports.
People can still pay rent, Council Tax, non domestic rates, invoices and lock up garages by using the automated payment option on (01324) 506070. You will need to
know the amount you wish to pay, your account/invoice number and have your bank card ready.
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The council is working with its contractors to undertake planned maintenance on its network connectivity. This is essential work to ensure the continued stability of our online services.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”