Banned driver (52) has Mercedes seized after police chase in Forth Valley
Police chased down a banned driver before arresting him and seizing his car following a pursuit in the Forth Valley area.
By James Trimble
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:19 am
Updated
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:19 am
The incident happened just after 2.30pm on Thursday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On patrol in the Alloa area, officers observed a silver C Class Mercedes motor car driven by a known disqualified driver. After a short pursuit the vehicle was stopped and a 52-year-old male was arrested for disqualified driving, driving without insurance, dangerous driving and failing to stop for Police.
"The vehicle was also seized.”