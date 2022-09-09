News you can trust since 1845
Banned driver (52) has Mercedes seized after police chase in Forth Valley

Police chased down a banned driver before arresting him and seizing his car following a pursuit in the Forth Valley area.

By James Trimble
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:19 am
The incident happened just after 2.30pm on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On patrol in the Alloa area, officers observed a silver C Class Mercedes motor car driven by a known disqualified driver. After a short pursuit the vehicle was stopped and a 52-year-old male was arrested for disqualified driving, driving without insurance, dangerous driving and failing to stop for Police.

The disqualified driver's Mercedes was seized

"The vehicle was also seized.”