Falkirk Council waste workers set to strike

Unite stated around 1500 members across all waste services in 15 Scottish councils – including Falkirk Council – are to walk-out from Wednesday, August 24 to Wednesday, August 31, in response to a “pitiful” two per cent local government pay offer.

Sharon Graham. Unite general secretary, said: “Unite’s members play a crucial role in keeping Scotland’s bins emptied and streets clean and they have had enough of the procrastination between COSLA and the Scottish Government that has led us to where we are now.

"Our members across all councils will receive the union’s complete support until this dispute is resolved and a fair pay offer secured. Unite will always defends the jobs, pay and conditions of its members.”

Falkirk Council waste workers are set for a week-long strike

Unite regional officer Wendy Dunsmore added: “Council workers have had enough of sub-standard settlements and deserve a decent wage to sustain their families given the inflation predictions and soaring food and energy prices.

"The failure of both COSLA and the Scottish Government to work to bring an improved offer to the table that could have halted this action means any blame for where we are now should be directed back to them.

"Unite will not tolerate that local government workers are the consistent poor relations and members have now had enough. We are calling once again on COSLA to make a fair and decent offer to workers now in order to avoid the forthcoming wave of strikes.”

There has been no indication as to how the additional £140 million funding for councils recently announced by John Swinney will be used, however, Unite stated the cash is earmarked for local government workers that would include teachers.

The union stated it is calling on COSLA to make a fair and decent offer to workers now in order to avoid the forthcoming strikes.

According to Unite more than half of Scotland’s 250,000 council workers are earning less than £25,000 a year for a 37-hour week.