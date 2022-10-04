Falkirk Council: Refunds for cancelled FTH shows as comedian Gary Meikle learns of closure from fans

The decision to permanently close the theatre in February was taken by councillors at a meeting of Falkirk Council last Wednesday.

The move came after a report from council officers showed the cost of separating the town hall from the adjoining Municipal Buildings, which are currently being demolished, and then repairing the town hall would be £6 million.

A number of concerts, comedy gigs and theatre productions had already booked dates at the venue well into next year, with the likes of Lulu and Paul Young due to appear.

Gary Meikle had been due to appear at Falkirk Town Hall next summer. He's now set to play the Dobbie Hall in Larbert on the date instead.

However, these events will no longer be able to go ahead.

The decision also means many local theatre companies and musical groups will need to find another venue for their regular performances, which would usually take place at FTH.

Last week, it was confirmed those who had already bought tickets for events later next year would be refunded.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “All acts, companies, productions and groups are being contacted and advised of the decision taken by the Council.

"We are working collaboratively with groups to find alternative venues and to enable relocations to take place.

"This will include consideration of any support required or enabling works.

"All tickets for events cancelled will be refunded.”

However, one comedian who was due to appear on the FTH stage next summer said he had not been contacted by the venue’s operators and had discovered his show was cancelled through fans on social media.

Gary Meikle, had been due to play the West Bridge Street venue on June 24, 2023.

In a video published on Facebook on Friday he said he’d been notified by lots of people messaging him.

He said: “They have been told by the venue that they will now be refunded because the show isn’t going ahead, which obviously is sad because you don’t want any venue to shut down.

"The venue didn’t contact me at all, which would have been nice, but I have found out through people messaging me and telling me that the venue are giving them refunds, so I can only assume that they have been that busy that they have overlooked contacting me themselves.”

However, the comedian said he has “acted quick” and has instead secured the Dobbie Hall in Larbert for the exact date he had been due to play FTH.

He added: “So once you get the refund and you still want to come you can use that money and just pay that to the new ticket link.

"Apologies for any inconvenience, it’s completely outwith my control.”

The Council’s spokesperson explained there was no prior consultation with groups or promoters “due to the confidentiality of the report and the need to advise members and staff”.