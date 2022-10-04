Falkirk Council: Mariner Centre facilities close early due to staff shortage

The Mariner Centre in Camelon is once again closing its swimming pool at 5pm today instead of the usual time of 9.30pm.

It also is shutting the its Great Mariner Reef soft play at 2pm today – it normally shuts at 6pm on a Tuesday.

On its website, Falkirk Leisure, part of Falkirk Council say that it is due to staff shortages.

The Mariner Centre pool has been closed since Sunday

They are also advertising jobs in a bid to recruit more leisure attendants.

A statement said: “Over recent months, our team at the Mariner Centre have been working hard to keep facilities open for our customers. Unfortunately, due to a shortage of leisure attendants, there have been instances where the swimming pool has had to close outside its normal opening hours.

"This has always been for the safety of our customers and we understand how frustrating it has been for everyone.

“To improve our service we are recruiting a number of leisure attendants to join our Mariner Centre team.”