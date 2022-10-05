Falkirk Council: Provost Robert Bissett launches Christmas appeal to help families across district

This year’s Provost Appeal will put presents under the tree for children who may otherwise not receive a gift but also food on the table.

With the cost-of-living crisis set to make this winter even more challenging for local families in need, the appeal aims to ease some of the financial pressures they will feel at one of the most expensive times of the year.

Provost Robert Bissett said: “I know the past few years have been extremely challenging for us all, and this year is no exception with the cost-of-living crisis impacting us all. But I also know that Falkirk Bairns are kind-hearted and generous and hope many will donate whatever they can to support those who need a little help this Christmas.

Provost Robert Bissett has launched his appeal to help bring gifts to those in need across the district this Christmas

"Please donate whatever you can so we can make a collective difference to many local families.”

Last year Falkirk raised £2325 which brought some Christmas cheer and sparkle to the lives of dozens of families living across the Falkirk area.

One mum, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “After losing my children’s father, it was great that they still had an amazing Christmas. It was so nice to know that other people cared and were willing to help.”

Another added the appeal had ensured “both of my children got Christmas presents”.

She said: “I was so relieved that I didn’t have to get into debt to afford Christmas presents for my children.”

Falkirk Council’s social work teams will work with partners in the third sector to ensure children and families in greatest need get support through the appeal.

Monies raised will pay for a range of gift cards, purchased by social work and distributed to families to help them buy gifts, food and other items unique to their situation.

The provost added that by helping to raise £2500 “you’ll make it a December to remember for local children and families struggling to make ends meet”.