Falkirk Council playing catch up after missed bin collections

While many believed this was a result of holiday’s associated with HM Queen Elizabeth’s four-day platinum jubilee celebrations, Falkirk Council confirmed today this was not the case and it had, in fact, been working as normal over the holiday period.

The missed collections were down to “resource levels” at the local authority.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Council stated it was now catching up with missed bin collections

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Over the Jubilee holiday Thursday collections were carried out as normal, however there was limited waste collections on Friday, June 3 due to resource levels.

"All missed general waste bins have been caught up and we are now collecting missed blue and brown bins left at the kerbside. Alternatively, householders can place

their wheeled bin out on the next scheduled collection if they have the available capacity.