New Bainsford £3.2 million housing development a big hit with new tenants

The new energy-efficient homes at Tait Court include a mix of 21 two and three-bedroom flats and houses.

Loretto, part of Wheatley Group, contributed £1.43 million to the development with a further £1.81m grant coming from the Scottish Government.

Retired engineering production manager Wilson McCabe (64) – who moved into his new two-bedroom home with his wife Joyce (62) and son Ross (25) was obviously pleased with the premises.

Joyce McCabe and son Ross are loving their new home in Tait Court

He said: “It’s like winning the lottery. When we first walked into the property we were amazed by the size of the rooms and everything was finished off to a really high standard. We couldn’t wait to move in. I kept asking my housing officer because I was so excited.”

Pauline Muir (43), another resident at the development, said: “It’s literally changed my life. I used to live in a different flat that was constantly flooded, so when I got the call offering me the house, my heart skipped a beat – I’m still on cloud nine.

“My favourite thing about my new home is the garden. It’s great to have a bit of space and get outside and it’s had a huge impact on my mental health."

The new homes in Tait Court were built by Sim Building Group in partnership with Falkirk Council.

Wheatley Group director of development and regeneration Lindsay Lauder said: “We’re delighted to see the difference these high-quality, energy efficient homes have already made to people’s lives.

“There is a strong demand for more social rent homes in Falkirk and we’re pleased to work with the Scottish Government and our strategic partner Falkirk Council to rise to the challenge.

Kenny Gillespie, head of housing at Falkirk Council, added: “It is fantastic to see this site developed for new social housing for rent in the area. Of the 21 homes built on

the old Cobblebrae Farm, 15 of the new properties have gone to our tenants.