Falkirk Council online planning portal still down

The service, which can usually be accessed on the Falkirk Council website, is currently not operational, meaning developers, community groups and other interested parties are unable to search the planning register for the status of any applications which may have been lodged with the council.

A notice on the council website states: “The planning portal is currently unavailable due to an issue reported by our supplier. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People have been unable to search the council's online planning register for almost a month now

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.