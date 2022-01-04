Falkirk Council online planning portal still down

The local authority’s online planning portal has not been working now for almost a month.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 10:31 am
Updated Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 10:31 am

The service, which can usually be accessed on the Falkirk Council website, is currently not operational, meaning developers, community groups and other interested parties are unable to search the planning register for the status of any applications which may have been lodged with the council.

A notice on the council website states: “The planning portal is currently unavailable due to an issue reported by our supplier. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

People have been unable to search the council's online planning register for almost a month now

