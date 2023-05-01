Falkirk Council members to discuss ways to make Muiravonside Country Park even more attractive to visitors

The meeting, which takes place from 10am on Tuesday, May 9, will include a progress report setting out a comprehensive range of options to make Muiravonside Country Park

more popular and efficient to operate.

A recent £230,000 investment for path upgrades, a new pond creation and habitat enhancement has already led to an increase in visitor numbers, while a five-year

Falkirk Council's executive committee will look at a number of agenda items

lease for the popular Steading Café has now been concluded following a tender advertised in March this year.

Members will also receive an update on the transfer of Newparks Farm to a third party organisation and a new parking plan and charges which will increase income for

the park.

In response to a council decision to mark the 725th anniversary of The Battle of Falkirk, elected members are also being asked to consider a plan to install interpretation boards and signs to direct visitors from Falkirk town centre to key locations, including John de Graeme’s grave and the Battle of Falkirk memorial in Callendar Park.

At a maximum cost of around £20,000, the existing mix of fingers posts, maps and directional signage in the High Street will be adapted and enhanced with a mix of