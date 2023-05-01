News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
4 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
4 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
5 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
7 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

Falkirk Council members to discuss ways to make Muiravonside Country Park even more attractive to visitors

Next week’s executive committee will see members of Falkirk Council looking at plans for the future of a country park and various proposals to honour the fallen of the past.

By James Trimble
Published 1st May 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 14:47 BST

The meeting, which takes place from 10am on Tuesday, May 9, will include a progress report setting out a comprehensive range of options to make Muiravonside Country Park

more popular and efficient to operate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A recent £230,000 investment for path upgrades, a new pond creation and habitat enhancement has already led to an increase in visitor numbers, while a five-year

Falkirk Council's executive committee will look at a number of agenda itemsFalkirk Council's executive committee will look at a number of agenda items
Falkirk Council's executive committee will look at a number of agenda items
Most Popular

lease for the popular Steading Café has now been concluded following a tender advertised in March this year.

Members will also receive an update on the transfer of Newparks Farm to a third party organisation and a new parking plan and charges which will increase income for

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

the park.

In response to a council decision to mark the 725th anniversary of The Battle of Falkirk, elected members are also being asked to consider a plan to install interpretation boards and signs to direct visitors from Falkirk town centre to key locations, including John de Graeme’s grave and the Battle of Falkirk memorial in Callendar Park.

At a maximum cost of around £20,000, the existing mix of fingers posts, maps and directional signage in the High Street will be adapted and enhanced with a mix of

interpretative text and directions. In addition, there are plans to produce two interpretation boards providing background to, and details of the battle, to be installed.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilFalkirk