Falkirk Council looking to change public holiday to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Members of Falkirk Council’s executive will discuss plans to celebrate HM the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee which include a proposal to move a bank holiday to a later date.
The meeting, which takes place on Tuesday, includes a report which outlines proposals regarding changes to public holidays in order to celebrate the special Jubilee in June next year.
The recommendations going before the committee state: “It is recommended the executive agree the proposal to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by
reallocating the May Bank Holiday in 2022 to June 2, 2022 and adopting an additional fixed day of leave on June 3, 2022.
"And, with regards to the implications of this decision for schools, Children’s Services consult with Local Negotiating Committee for Teachers (LNCT)”
The report concluded adopting a change to the set public holidays, moving the May date to June 2, 2022, and an additional day on June 3, 2022, would be in line with the UK and Scottish Government’s approach to the Jubilee celebration.