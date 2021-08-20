Falkirk Council looking to change public holiday to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The meeting, which takes place on Tuesday, includes a report which outlines proposals regarding changes to public holidays in order to celebrate the special Jubilee in June next year.

The recommendations going before the committee state: “It is recommended the executive agree the proposal to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by

reallocating the May Bank Holiday in 2022 to June 2, 2022 and adopting an additional fixed day of leave on June 3, 2022.

Falkirk Council will discuss the proposals to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at next week's executive

"And, with regards to the implications of this decision for schools, Children’s Services consult with Local Negotiating Committee for Teachers (LNCT)”

The report concluded adopting a change to the set public holidays, moving the May date to June 2, 2022, and an additional day on June 3, 2022, would be in line with the UK and Scottish Government’s approach to the Jubilee celebration.

