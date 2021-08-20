Falkirk Council urged to look at ways to keep its blocks of flats tidy

According to the agenda for the meeting, which takes place on Tuesday, a motion put forward from Councillor Allan Nimmo is looking to find new ways to deal with the mess that builds up in communal areas at blocks of council flats.

Councillor Nimmo’s motion states: “Communal areas around flats, especially larger blocks, in some areas are looking untidy, with moss, weeds and other issues in evidence. Tenants agreements state that tenants are responsible for keeping communal areas clean and tidy.

"New tenants sometimes move into blocks where there is already a lot of mess. Tenants can see the issues but may not have the tools, ability, skills, knowledge or capacity to tidy up the area.“Council asks a paper be brought forward looking at the various options that may be available to enable communal areas to look tidier.”

