Falkirk Council looking at plans to build 229 houses
Builders are looking for planning permission to create a housing development with 229 residences.
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 8:34 am
Updated
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 8:40 am
Robertson Residential Group and Mactaggart and Mickel lodged the application – which was validated by the council on February 22 – to build the housing on land to the south of Bo'ness Fire Station, in Crawfield Road, Bo'ness.
The firms are looking to construct 229 houses with associated access, parking, landscaping, open space and drainage and are also seeking planning permission in principle for further residential development with potential commercial community use.