Falkirk Council: Heritage grant will help restore Bruce Obelisk on tomb in Larbert

The Bruce Obelisk is to be repaired then reinstated to its original position atop the Kinnaird family tomb in Larbert Old Parish Church graveyard.

The cast-iron obelisk marking the life of James Bruce of Kinnaird – a descendant of the most famous King of Scots – is currently sitting rusting in a car park after a previous restoration failed.

Made by the renowned Carron Iron Works – is a nationally significant treasure in its own right, a reminder of the craftsmanship and ingenuity that once led the world in the industrial revolution.

The Bruce Obelisk in the grounds of Larbert Old Church. Pic: Michael Gillen

It was commissioned by James Bruce himself on the death of his wife Mary in 1785 and was such a triumph that the poet Robert Burns asked to see it when he visited the area.

The grant is one of nine heritage projects receiving a share of almost 100,000 as part of the Historic Environment Support Fund.

Falkirk Council Leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “We are excited that Historic Environment Scotland are joining the partnership to restore this iron monument in Larbert which is an important part of the area’s rich industrial heritage. This project will contribute to bringing the story of the world-famous Carron Works back to life.”

Previously, a council spokesperson said they were working in partnership on the renovation project, including Falkirk Made Friends, a local heritage group and pupils from Larbert High School, to research and develop interpretation to help tell James Bruce’s story.

Amy Eastwood, head of grants at HES, said: “We’re pleased to support this initiative, and others across the country, as part of the Historic Environment Support Fund. These projects bring positive contributions to communities throughout Scotland – from traditional skills training to engaging the public with our history and heritage. I look forward to seeing the works and activities unfold over the next 12 months.”