Falkirk Council grants controversial plans to convert flats into one house

Ismail Ipek lodged the partly retrospective application on August 19 last year to convert three flat dwellings and a commercial unit to form one house at 1 Neilson Street, Falkirk.

The decision to grant, made under delegated powers, was taken on Monday, March 14.

According to planning documents the site consists of a large stone built villa located within a residential area, which was previously part of larger containing out buildings in a courtyard to the rear.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans for 1 Neilson Street, Falkirk have been granted by Falkirk Council

The property is located on a corner plot fronting onto Neilson Street and the north facing side onto Hodge Street.

In the past the villa was converted from a singular unit into three flatted dwellings and a commercial unit.

Recently the site was sold and divided between to separate parties – the villa forming one of the land packages, with the rear courtyard and out buildings being a separate land package.

The rear extension of the villa was removed and works commenced on the villa to convert it back to a singular dwelling.

There have been a number of objections to the plan, including the fact the work has already been carried out without permission, there is no provision for parking in an already congested street and no provision for waste bins storage.

Another objection stated the layout of the plan suggests communal rented accommodation for four to eight residents, while all other houses in the street host single families.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.