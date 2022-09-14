Falkirk Council confirms schools and services will be closed for HM The Queen's funeral

This follows an announcement by His Majesty King Charles III, who declared a public holiday for the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on that day.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Normal operations for all facilities and services will resume on Tuesday, September 20. Plans are now being made for only

essential council services to operate on Monday.

Falkirk Council is marking the funeral of HM The Queen with school and service closures on Monday, September 19

“Burial places and the Crematorium will remain open and planned services will go ahead, but all sport, leisure and culture facilities will be closed, as will community halls and centres, to allow staff to observe the day of national mourning.