Falkirk's biggest stores close their doors for Queen's funeral

Asda, which has stores in Grangemouth, Falkirk and Stenhousemuir, confirmed its branches will be closed until 5pm on the day.

An Asda spokesperson: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, all Asda stores will be closed on Monday, September 19 until 5pm to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation.

"All our stores will close by midnight on Sunday into Monday and reopen at 5pm. Those colleagues contracted to work while the stores are closed will receive their

Asda Grangemouth is just one of the stores closing as a mark of respect for HM the Queen's funeral on Monday

normal pay. Any colleagues who work when the stores reopen will be paid double time for the rest of the day.

"We will not be offering online deliveries on Monday, September 19."

Tesco, which has premises in Camelon, Falkirk and Redding, will also be closed.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said: “We want to express our deepest condolences to the royal family, as well as our gratitude to Her Majesty the Queen for her unwavering service.

"On Monday, September 19, in order for our colleagues to pay their respects, our large stores will be closed all day and our Express stores will remain closed until 5pm and then close at 10pm.

“We will not be fulfilling online orders on Monday, September 19. If customers have a slot booked on that day, they will be contacted to confirm the cancellation and will need to re-book a slot for another day.”

Aldi, which has branches in Camelon and Polmont, and Lidl, which has stores in Falkirk and Carronshore, will both be closed on Monday, September 19.

Aldi stated: “As a mark of respect, all Aldi stores across the UK will close on Monday, September 19 to allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.”

Lidl added: “In honour of Her Majesty and to allow our colleagues to pay their respects, we will be closing all of our stores across England, Scotland and Wales on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.”

Sainsburys. in Denny, will be closed on the day and M&S – the food hall in Central Retail Park – will also be closed.

Morrisons – which has a branch in Hope Street, Falkirk – confirmed its stores will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect and so colleagues can pay tribute to Her Majesty, with petrol filling stations opening at 5pm.

Moving away from superstores, Kwik Fit has announced its centres will be closed on Monday.

Roger Griggs, communications director at Kwik Fit, said: “While we usually remain open on most bank holidays, these are unique circumstances. We are closing to enable all our colleagues to join their family and friends in paying their final respects as Her Majesty is laid to rest.