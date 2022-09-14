Falkirk Council confirms changes to bin uplifts for HM the Queen's funeral

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “As a council we recognise and respect the significance of Her Majesty's passing and wish to mark it appropriately – consequently this will be recognised as an exceptional public holiday with only essential services operating.

“On Monday, September 19 no waste and recycling collections will take place, both Kinneil Kerse and Roughmute Recycling Centres will be closed and no street cleansing services will operate.

“A revised collection schedule will operate during the week commencing September 19 and residents are advised to check their calendar.”

There will be no waste collections on Monday. September 19

Blue, green, and brown collections will be following a revised collection schedule as per below.

Residents are asked to put their bins out for collection for 6:30am as per the revised collection schedule.

- Collections for Monday, September 19 will be now be picked up on Tuesday, September 20

- Collections for Tuesday, September 20 will now be picked up on Wednesday, September 21

- Collections for Wednesday, September 21 will now be picked up on Thursday, September 22

- Collections for Thursday, September 22 will now be picked up on Friday, September 23

- Collections for Friday, September 23 will now be picked up on Saturday, September 24

If residents have a food waste, black box and AHP collection scheduled for Monday, September 19 they should put it out for collection on Tuesday, September 20.

Food waste collections scheduled for Tuesday, September 20, Wednesday, September 21, Thursday, September 22 and Friday, September 23 are not affected.

Commerciall landfill bins will not be serviced on Monday, September 19 and businesses are asked to present them for collection from Tuesday, September 20 and the council will collect them as soon as possible.

Commercial customer food waste collections will not be affected and taking place as scheduled.