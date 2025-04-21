Falkirk ceremony to mark International Workers Memorial Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ceremony honouring people who have died at or because of their work will take place in Falkirk’s Callendar Riggs on Saturday.

Organised by Falkirk Trades Union Council, this event, marking International Workers Memorial Day, takes place worldwide on April 28 each year.

Speakers this year will be Dave Moxham, assistant general secretary of the STUC; Martin Cavanagh, president of the PCS (Public and Commercial Services Union); and Tam Rafferty of the Unite the Union branch at Grangemouth Refinery. It is open to all.

It is the last time it will be held in this venue. A permanent memorial to victims of workplace deaths is being erected bordering Callendar Road at a site between Bellevue Street and Bellsmeadow Road and should be complete within the next few weeks.

Some of those attending last year's International Workers Memorial Day ceremony in Falkirk. Pic: Michael Gillen

The trades union council intends to hold a dedication ceremony later in the year and establish a book of remembrance honouring local victims.

The monument has been created with considerable support from Falkirk Council; from Forth Valley College, engineering students creating the steel globe that forms part of the structure; and Historic Environment Scotland where, once again, apprentices carried our major parts of the work.

The design came from award-winning architect Karolina Surmacz while she was studying in Glasgow.

Falkirk Trades Union Council chair Mark Paterson said: “We are lucky in this part of the world that you don’t bid farewell to a family member heading off to work fearing it will be the last time you see them. That is the reason workplace deaths can be so difficult to bear.

“Sadly there are still places that isn’t the case. It’s why part of the event’s motto - Remember the Dead, Fight for the Living - stresses the need for strong health and safety laws.”

Saturday’s event begins at 11am.

