Falkirk care home ships out essential aid - and Irn Bru - to Ukraine

The Ronades Road facility’s residents, relatives and families – as well as some local businesses – answered the call and in just three days the home’s operators Advinia managed to fill two very large van loads full of essential supplies that will now be transported to helpe refugees fleeing Ukraine.

They even packed in several bottles of Scotland's other national drink Irn Bru.

Care home resident Maureen McInnes (90), who donated new clothing items to the cause, said: “I just wish I could have done more to help. It's terrible what's going on and to see those poor we children having to leave their homes is just heartbreaking.”

Just some of the goods collected by Newcarron Court and the other Advinia care homes

Advinia regional director Marek Tarnawski added: “ I'm extremely proud of the response of the Advinia family and would like to thank every single person who donated towards this appeal.

"Some of our Advinia colleagues are from Poland and other Eastern European countries so for them this crisis is happening very close to home. To see all of our care homes pulling together demonstrates the extent of support for Ukraine.”

Paul Lawson, Advinia customer relations manager, added: “With all of the shocking images we are seeing on the news just now we just wanted to do what we could to show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

"Lots of our residents, families and work colleagues wanted to help out by doing something so we started a Facebook appeal to collect items for the poor souls that are fleeing the country, the majority of whom are women and children.

“Initially I thought I would just be filling my car with donations but it quickly became clear that we would need something much much bigger. Arnold Clark kindly donated a van hire and myself, my son and my father in law drove around nine Advinia Care Homes and filled the van full to burst twice over.

"We collected clothing, bedding, toiletries, food, medicines and other essential items and took them to Glasgow to be sorted and loaded onto lorries heading for Poland and other countries where people are seeking refuge.”

