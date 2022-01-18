Falkirk care firm urges us to think about our elderly neighbours this winter

Cera Care Forth Valley supports older and more vulnerable people in Falkirk and across central Scotland, helping them enjoy independent while ensuring they are as safe, secure, happy and healthy as they can be.

The company is now urging people to think about their older neighbours in the community during the winter weeks

Cera Care did its part during the festive period, delivering 35 Christmas meals and 70 Christmas hampers to the people they cared for in December last year.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cera Care manager Susan McCormack

Susan McCormack, Cera Care Forth Valley manager, said: “With the increase in frequency of winter storms, people can help ensure a vulnerable or older neighbour is cosy and warm, is having regular meals and hot drinks, and moving about to keep fit and healthy, body and mind.

“A wee ring of the doorbell, standing back to the required distance or just have a wee chat from the garden gate, can make a huge difference to someone’s health and happiness. Our community spirit has never been more important with all the social restrictions we have faced recently.

"Our team of committed care workers ensure safe and happy lives for older and less able people living independently in their own homes. Sometimes our care workers may be the only person someone talks to in a day.

"So we encourage our local communities to look out for neighbours and for those less able, who may be living alone. We ask people could they help with delivering some food shopping, or clear a snowy or icy path in the winter weeks to come.

"Just a smiling face can make such a difference. Never have our communities been more important. Just sending a note, a greetings card or picking up the phone to someone just to say hello can make a massive difference.

“With so little daylight through the coming weeks in the depths of a Scottish winter, it can be even more gloomy for many who live alone. Just a little ‘hello’ can brighten someone’s day.”

Susan and the team at Cera Care have called upon their years of experience to provide some advice on looking after elderly neighbours.

1. Keep in touch with friends and relatives – it’s important to stay connected with other people, phone a friend, send an e-mail or use social media to keep in touch regularly with friends and family.

Make sure vulnerable neighbours have contact numbers in case of emergency, or if they have to ask for help with food shopping.

2. Keep warm this winter – ensure older friends and relatives are wearing clothing in layers, cotton, wool and fleecy materials are best. When it’s really chilly, you

can wear a hat and scarf indoors too. Think about bed socks and a bed jacket at night in bed to be extra cosy.

Ensure doors and windows are shut properly, to prevent heat loss.

3. Just heat your main living area – if it’s hard to heat the whole house, heat just one room that you are mainly living in, plus your bedroom for a short while before bed. The best room temperature to aim for is 18 – 21 degrees C. Close off the other rooms. As soon as it gets dark, close curtains and blinds to help keep the rooms warmer. S

4. Give a little bit of extra help to those suffering with dementia – older people with dementia are particularly at risk during very cold spells. Someone with dementia might not be able to communicate they are feeling the cold. They may struggle to operate the heating system, or to put it on.

5. Eat regularly – very cold temperatures can also cause the brain to become confused. It is important to eat regular meals and hot drinks regularly throughout the day to keep body temperature up.

6. Keep active to stay warm – walk around the house if its not good weather for going out. Get up and move every hour if you can, just for a little bit of movement.

7. Be prepared – make sure there’s a torch handy where you can always find it, with spare batteries handy too. If there is a power cut for a lengthy period, can you go and stay with friends or family? Have emergency numbers close to hand, by the phone if there is a power cut and make sure you have essential supplies in the cupboards at this time of year in case you cannot get out easily to stock up.

8. Get out and about – daylight is good for our mental health, especially in the darker days of winter. So it’s good to get outdoors, even just 15 minutes outdoors in the daylight, if you are able. Watch out for wind chill, which can reduce body heat very quickly, so wrap up warmly and wear a hat, scarf and gloves. And if your clothes get damp or wet change as soon as you get in, as wet clothes will also reduce your body heat very quickly.

9. Keep pathways clear and safe – when it’s frozen or after heavy snow, paths can be slippery and dangerous for older people or those less mobile. Help keep paths clear with salt and clearing snow.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.