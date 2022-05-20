Falkirk bus firm opens new customer contact centre

Stagecoach has officially opened its new customer contact centre, based at its headquarters in Perth and customers from right across the UK will be able to use the new one-stop phone and digital contact point.

A new multi-skilled team of over 60 new customer service advisors and team leaders will operate an improved seven-day a week service and will move to fully extended opening hours on weekdays and weekends within the year.

Customers can still contact Stagecoach in the usual way via Twitter, Facebook or email and a dedicated advisor will be on hand to support their enquiry.

Stagecoach hopes its new customer contact centre will improve the service the firm offers

However, now customers can call 0345 241 8000 and speak to someone in the new customer contact centre.

Carla Stockton-Jones, Stagecoach UK managing director, said: “This is a clear demonstration of our commitment to providing the best possible service to customers in our drive to a cleaner, greener country and also marks another major milestone in our customer transformation strategy.

“I am proud of our team who have worked incredibly hard to introduce our new customer contact centre. This is an exciting and major step forward in our plans and from this week, our new customer service team will be serving our customers right across the UK.