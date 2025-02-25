Falkirk Burns Club host celebration in Grangemouth hotel - four weeks later than planned

A Burns celebration took place at the weekend – albeit four weeks later than planned.

Falkirk Burns Club were due to host its annual celebration on January 24 on the eve of the Bard’s birthday.

However, Storm Eowyn put paid to their plans and as the country was battered by strong winds, the decision was taken to postpone the Burns Supper.

Members and guests were at the Grange Manor Hotel on Friday to enjoy the delayed celebration where they had readings, entertainment and, of course, haggis, neeps and tatties.

Top table guests at Falkirk Burns Club annual celebration. Pic: Michael GillenTop table guests at Falkirk Burns Club annual celebration. Pic: Michael Gillen
Top table guests at Falkirk Burns Club annual celebration. Pic: Michael Gillen

Prior to the dinner, a cheque for £500 was presented to Alastair Blackstock of Falkirk Foodbank.

Our picture shows: back row: Willie MacRae, David McClements, Robert Carruthers, Alex Wheeler, Tom Donaldson, Brian Goldie and Tommy Couper.

Front row: David Barclay, Peter Pringle, David Wheeler, Stewart Houston, Iain Cunningham.

