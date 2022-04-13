Falkirk-born gunpowder artist plots an explosive new exhibit

The award-winning Falkirk-born artist has been unconditionally accepted into the prestigious Society of Graphic Fine Art annual exhibition at the Mall Galleries in central

London set to open next month.

This marks the Frank’s second showing at the Mall Galleries, located within the Royal Pall-Mall in central London, in less than six months after selling all his

Falkirk-born artist Frank To with his latest gunpowder creations

work in the Royal Society of British Artists exhibition in March.

Frank, who is also an art lecturer, is famous for his unique gunpowder drawing technique and has helped him build up international recognition as a leading

contemporary art figure among art critics and high profile collectors alike, including Star Trek’s Captain Picard himseldf, actor Sir Patrick Stewart and New York’s Michel Witmer, who hangs Frank’s paintings alongside works by Picasso and Warhol.

Frank said: “To be honest, the new work is a direct reflection of where my mindset and career is at. If you think about it, two years ago we just entered a global

lockdown due to the pandemic.

"Now while most artists would buckle down for the storm, I was in my flat, experimenting relentlessly with new methods and techniques. This of course developed into

the work I’m currently doing.

"It demonstrates that despite being a lecturer of a university, I do not rest on my laurels which can be easily done – I am continuously pushing the boundaries out there in the art world on contemporary art.

"I want to show what I teach is what I do and this inspire my students who are the next upcoming generation of Scottish contemporary artists. I am very honoured to be

accepted in this year’s Society of Graphic Fine Art annual exhibition.

"I will be showing next to contemporaries and peers who I strongly admire. Furthermore, I am humbled to be given an opportunity to show again this year in the Mall

Galleries at the Royal Pall-Mall in central London in less than six months.