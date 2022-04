The first 100 customers were able to share in £1000 worth of vouchers – ranging in price from £5 to £100 – to spend in the store.

Gerry Gatens, store manager, said: “It’s been fantastic – the turn out is unbelievable today. To be honest, we’ve been looking to to have a Food Warehouse in Falkirk for a long time so we’re delighted we have actually managed to get a unit here.