Historic Slamannan guest house celebrates Queen's platinum jubilee

Slamannan’s Ardtalla Lodge, originally built as a Victorian Police Station on the former foundations of Slamannan Castle, is the seat of Lord and Lady Paisley of Westerlea and a popular destination for tourists.

From 1pm on Sunday, June 5 it will be hosting a lunch event in its grounds, with guests including Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk Alan Simpson, who will be representing the Queen on the day.

Lord Paisley said: “We are inviting people to enjoy this wonderful celebration at Ardtalla where we will share lunch on the top lawn accompanied by an excellent jazz band.

The event in Slamannan will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee

"In keeping with the Queen’s green canopy launched in May last year, which aimed to encourage everyone to plant a tree and make the environment greener, a tree planting will take place after lunch.

"There will be a small display of birds of prey and we also hope to have a few vintage vehicles. Planning is well advanced to have a former Westerlea road locomotive – or steam engine – brought home.

"As with the Golden Jubilee we would appreciate any donations of wine or Prosecco to ensure the smooth and fluid running of our bounteous fayre and celebrations on this memorable occasion.

"There is a luxury hamper to be won, proceeds of which will go toward the Forth Valley Sensory Centre.”