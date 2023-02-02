Young entrepreneur Robbie MacIsaac appeared on Thursday’s episode of the popular TV show in a bid to secure investment for his FLUX Blowpipe bagpipe moisture control technology, which he invented when he was 14-years-old.

The 22-year-old University of Strathclyde engineering student has been bagpiping since the age of nine.

He certainly made an entrance when he marched into the den playing traditional folk song ‘The Braes o’ Killiecrankie’. The sound of the pipes came as a surprise to the five dragons, who were left blown away by Robbie’s performance.

Robbie MacIsaac made quite an entrance playing the pipes as he came out the lift into the den. (Pic: BBC)

The antique pipes Robbie played as he entered the den were produced in Glasgow back in 1910 – 112 years ago. Some of the Dragons chose to take a closer look at the pipes and even gave them a go, including Deborah Meaden and Sara Davies.

The former Falkirk High pupil, who won a scholarship to Strathallan School, was looking for investment from the dragons for his company FLUXSolutions.

Robbie came up with the blowpipe design after he had a natural desire to solve a problem he was dealing with on a daily basis.

To date, Robbie’s business idea has seen him win a number of awards including winning the title of ‘UK’s Most Innovative Young Engineer 2017’ by the Manufacturing Technologies Association.

Robbie MacIsaac pitched to the dragons in the popular TV series. (Pic: BBC)

