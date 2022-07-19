Falkirk area's Candied crew scoop ice cream title at national awards

The business – which has branches in Grangemouth, Rumford, Denny and Stenousemuir – captured the Ice Cream Parlour of the Year title at the awards in the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow recently.

This follows Candied capturing Dessert Business of the Year when the awards were last held back in 2019.

Owner and founder of Candied Amrit Dhillon attended the ceremony with his family and his Candied “family” – team members from various branches – to pick up the honour.

Candied boss Amrit Dhillon picks up the Ice Cream Parlour of the Year award

"It was nice for the team to see all their hard work and commitment rewarded on a national level. Your business is only as strong as the people you have around you. When you have good people around you it helps you realise your vision.

“You’re only as good as your team and the Candied team is talented and dedicated.”

Amrit and the team were joined by around 150 representatives of the best takeaways in Scotland at the Marriott.

The Candied crew looking cool at the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2022

An awards spokesperson said: “Takeaways have been around for so long and are an integral part of our high streets and culture. There is no doubt that it is a fast-growing sector and will continue to shake up Scotland’s economy as more and more food entrepreneurs chose to provide food on the go and delivery services.

“The Scottish Takeaway Awards 2022 provided a great opportunity to showcase those who performed well over the past year and are considered the best choice by the public.”

The prestige of their new title aside, the unprecedented tar-melting temperatures bombarding the UK at the moment have not exactly hurt business for Amrit and the award-winning Candied crew.

Amrit said: “Things are just going tremendously at the moment – with the weather especially. I also think it’s got a lot to do with coming out of lockdown. People want to do things with family and friends and go out and enjoy things again.