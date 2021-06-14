Falkirk area superstores recall baby food after plastic scare

The Foods Standards Agency (FSA) has reported a superstore has been forced to removed a specific baby food product from shelves because it may contain traces of plastic.

By James Trimble
Monday, 14th June 2021, 10:32 am

Tesco is recalling its own make Cottage Pie Baby Food in the 190g jars with the best before date of June 12.

The FSA stated: “If you have bought this product do not feed it to your baby. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

Tesco has removed baby food from its shelves because it may contain traces of plastic

