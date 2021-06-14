Falkirk area superstores recall baby food after plastic scare

Tesco is recalling its own make Cottage Pie Baby Food in the 190g jars with the best before date of June 12.

The FSA stated: “If you have bought this product do not feed it to your baby. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

Tesco has removed baby food from its shelves because it may contain traces of plastic

