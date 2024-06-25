Falkirk area sensory centre celebration sees volunteers praised to the fullest
FVSC, which supports thousands of people with sensory loss in the Forth Valley, thanked volunteers with an afternoon tea at Dobbies Garden Centre in Stirling earlier this month to mark Volunteer Thank You Week.
Jean Armstrong, a volunteer gardener with FVSC, said: “The event was absolutely wonderful. The food was delicious and it was so great to see all the volunteers together.
"We all volunteer in different areas, so we don’t often see each other. So it’s a lot of fun when we get the chance to relax together like this. We all really appreciate the Centre putting the event on for us.”
All year round the 50 volunteers help to take users to events or run a range of activities at the centre in Camelon.
The charity was recently awarded £200,000 for three years from the National Lottery Community Fund to tackle isolation and loneliness caused by sensory loss, and new services will take place in community venues and hubs throughout the area to increase access and availability.Hannah Wilson, FVSC volunteer co-ordinator, said: “At the centre, we think it’s incredibly important to thank our volunteers and show just how much we appreciate them regularly.
"We wouldn’t be able to operate without their vital support and we’re grateful for everything they do, no matter how minor it may seem to our volunteers, so during these events we like them to relax and make sure that we staff do all the work.
"We’re already planning our volunteer Christmas party.”
