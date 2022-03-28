Falkirk area police station's temporary 'holding room' in car park not required

However, the force stated this week these new buildings have not been used and will not be required.

The application, lodged with the local authority On October 27 last year, for two temporary structures – one for a “charging bar” and another for a “holding room” – on land at the police station, Main Road, Maddiston, was granted on Friday, March 25.

The buildings were to be located in the car park area at the rear of the police station for a period of around 16 weeks.

Maddiston Police Station has been granted permission to site two temporary buildings on its grounds

The planning documents state the two temporary structures are required for “Police Scotland operational reasons, while another local facility is temporarily closed for refurbishment”.

Police Scotland stated permission for these temporary buildings were part of mitigation for the refurbishment work on Falkirk Police Station’s custody suite, but they have not actually needed to be used and will not be required.

Superintendent Andrew Hall said: "The Falkirk custody suite is currently closed for an 11-week ongoing refurbishment which has been in the planning for a number of years.

“The refurbishment will create a modern custody charge bar, which will assist with the privacy of individuals. It will ensure we can fully support any needs and requirements people may have while in police custody.

“The upgrade plan also includes a partnership workspace to enhance collaborative working between officers and local policing partners, making it easier to make referrals to relevant agencies.

“The safety of our staff and those within our care in custody is our top priority and plans are in place to maintain an appropriate level of custody provision for the region.

“There will be no disruption to Falkirk Sheriff Court business and Falkirk Police Station will remain open to the public as normal and staffed throughout.”

Maddiston Police Station made the news last March after a sign was erected outside the building which had a glaring spelling error. The offending sign, located in the car park of the station, stated “Police Vehilces Only – No Unauthorised Access”.

