Falkirk area MSP quits social media site following Elon Musk's questionable salute

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard announced he was quitting ‘X’ – formerly known as Twitter – after its owner’s actions during President Trump’s inauguration.

Elon Musk appeared to give what some people claim looked like a Nazi salute at the event this week.

“When I joined Twitter it still felt revolutionary,” said Mr Leonard. “Under Elon Musk’s ownership X is increasingly reactionary. His Nazi salute at Trump’s inauguration was a watershed moment for me.

“Enough is enough. You have to draw the line somewhere and I’m drawing it here. I can no longer justify contributing to a platform run by this man. I still strongly believe in social media as a force for good and I will continue to use it.

Richard Leonard announced he was quitting social media site 'X' - formerly known as Twitter (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

“But I will no longer be using X.”

Mr Musk responded to the outrage his gesture caused, stating on his X site: “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired."