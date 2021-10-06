Falkirk area high school receives award for Holocaust education

A high school has become the first in the Falkirk Council area to gain a Vision Schools Holocaust Education Award.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 6th October 2021
Updated Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 1:46 pm

A small group of staff and pupils from Grangemouth High School will attend at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh next month to receive the prestigious award.

A spokesperson for the Tinto Drive school said: “We continue our commitment to Holocaust Education which also complements our school values as well as our new developments in a variety of areas – including our Rights Respecting Schools award and Mentors in Violence Prevention programme.”

Grangemouth High School has received an award for its commitment to teaching pupil's about the Holocaust

Vision Schools Holocaust education teaches pupils about the Holocaust in World War II, when Nazis exterminated millions of Jewish people. The learning also contributes to anti-racist education and education for citizenship, and support religious equality.

The lessons from the Holocaust aim to engage students in wider learning, exploring the contemporary relevance of the Holocaust.

Many pupils across the country participate in the Lessons from Auschwitz Project, and annual Holocaust Memorial Day events and activities.

