Circus coming to Grangemouth park

Signs have been on display in the park for a number of weeks now, stating the Circus Montini will be coming soon.

Well coming soon they are, with the travelling show confirming it will be stopping off in Inchyra Park from Thursday, May 24 until Sunday May 29.

A Circus Montini spokesperson said: “Most of today's circuses restrict their tours to cities and major towns, a far cry from those first touring shows which were also taken to village greens and recreation grounds of small towns off the beaten track.

"Circus Montini is following in the wheel tracks of those great circuses of the past and is returning to the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating a memorable experience on their doorstep.”