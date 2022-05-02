Circus coming to Grangemouth park

The ever improving Inchyra Park in Grangemouth is just a matter of days away from hosting a top circus to provide fun for all the family.

By James Trimble
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 1:56 pm

Signs have been on display in the park for a number of weeks now, stating the Circus Montini will be coming soon.

Well coming soon they are, with the travelling show confirming it will be stopping off in Inchyra Park from Thursday, May 24 until Sunday May 29.

A Circus Montini spokesperson said: “Most of today's circuses restrict their tours to cities and major towns, a far cry from those first touring shows which were also taken to village greens and recreation grounds of small towns off the beaten track.

The Circus Montini is coming to Grangemouth's Inchyra Park later this month

"Circus Montini is following in the wheel tracks of those great circuses of the past and is returning to the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating a memorable experience on their doorstep.”

Visit the website for more information.

