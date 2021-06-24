Falkirk apprentice wins prestigious Ineos award

Former St Mungo’s High School Calum McKay was presented with the honour – which is given to exceptional third year modern apprentices in memory of Ineos stalwart George Hall who worked at the site for 40 years – earlier today.

Calum, one of 27 modern apprentices currently training with Ineos, said: “I have been fortunate to work with many experienced and knowledgeable people, all of whom have been as eager to teach me as I have been to learn from them.

"I look forward to each shift knowing that I have the opportunity to develop my understanding and implement, consolidate and build upon the foundations established during my time at Forth Valley College.

Chris Hall, Jane Hall and Stuart Collings join George Hall Achievement Award winner 2021 Calum McKay at Ineos HQ

"I would like to thank everyone for their support in helping me to achieve this award and for assisting me in my on-going development towards qualifying as a technician at Ineos Grangemouth.”

Ineos O&P UK CEO Stuart Collings said: “Each year we are impressed by the calibre of the candidates for the George Hall Award. It reflects the hard work and dedication invested by all our apprentices, their supervisors and assessors and the quality of teaching at Forth Valley College.

"It is therefore entirely fitting that in memory of a valued employee, we are presenting this award to Calum.”

The award was made in the presence of George’s widow, Jane and son, Chris.

Jane Hall said: “George would have been so proud of all of the candidates for their hard work and commitment to doing their very best. During his career at Grangemouth, George was renowned for his unstinting support of the Modern Apprenticeship Scheme, recognising it as a first class training programme.

"In speaking with Calum’s supervisor, I have learned that in the short time he has been working with Ineos, Calum has already demonstrated similar traits to those that George exhibited during his time on site.

"I would like to thank Ineos for continuing to make this annual award in George’s name."

